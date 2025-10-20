Truist Financial Corp Makes New $74,000 Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $43,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on Custom Truck One Source and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.