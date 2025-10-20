Truist Financial Corp Makes New $67,000 Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 target price on shares of Paramount Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

