Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,891,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Ventas by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 238,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $70.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $725,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,473,616.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,557 shares of company stock worth $4,771,687 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

