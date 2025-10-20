Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $206,000 in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

