The Progressive Corporation $PGR Position Raised by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 13.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $225.57 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $257.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.