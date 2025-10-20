The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 434.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,288,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Allstate by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 32,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Shares of ALL opened at $195.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

