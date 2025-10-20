TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.09.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $259.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $316.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.