TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIR. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 582.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.33 and a beta of 0.88. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

