TD Asset Management Inc Buys 79,294 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 312.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $66.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

