Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8,222.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,788 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Target by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TGT opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

