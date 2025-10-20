Swan Global Investments LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF $PSMJ

Swan Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,543 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF makes up 1.7% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $62,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PSMJ opened at $31.42 on Monday. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

