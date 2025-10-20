Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,502.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.12.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

