Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 83.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $728,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE UNP opened at $225.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.