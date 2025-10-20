Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,773 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $27,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

