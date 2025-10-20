Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 796 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $2,503,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $121.55 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.