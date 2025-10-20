Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 11,525 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $52,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 194,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194,330 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

