SmartKem, Inc. $SMTK Shares Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,004 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SmartKem worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SmartKem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartKem has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get SmartKem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SmartKem

SmartKem Stock Down 9.8%

SmartKem stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.72. SmartKem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

SmartKem Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartKem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartKem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.