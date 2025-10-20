Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of NULG stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

