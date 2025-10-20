Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,321 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,321 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 168,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 369,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

