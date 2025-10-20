Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.26.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BX stock opened at $156.37 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

