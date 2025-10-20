Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,814,000 after buying an additional 791,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after buying an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $41,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.45, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.