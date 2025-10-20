Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 19.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $561.42 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $507.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

