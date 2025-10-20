Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in KeyCorp $KEY

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

