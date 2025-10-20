Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ero Copper by 56.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,460,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525,252 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Ero Copper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 82.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,179 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.