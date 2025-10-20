Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 378.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $752.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $771.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

