Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

