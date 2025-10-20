Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,070.02 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,459.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,343.06. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

