Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,199.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,179.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $736.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,495.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

