Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $6,745,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.