Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Ryder System comprises about 2.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 103.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.22.

In other news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,028,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,460.30. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

