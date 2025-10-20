RPM International Inc. $RPM is Fairway Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. RPM International comprises approximately 5.5% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RPM International worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,358 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

RPM International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $111.90 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

