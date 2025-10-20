Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $544,000 in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 415,103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,453,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,774,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of R stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.75.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,088.07. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

