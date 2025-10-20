RFG Advisory LLC Sells 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.5% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:NSC opened at $289.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $302.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

