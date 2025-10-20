Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Reliance were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 595.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.80.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $272.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.75. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.