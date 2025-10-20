Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $42.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.