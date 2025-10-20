Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 166.9% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.56 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.02 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

