Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $260.29 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.87.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

