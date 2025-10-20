Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $434.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $446.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

