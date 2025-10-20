Private Trust Co. NA Sells 45 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $239.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $264.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

