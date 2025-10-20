Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 120.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $416.31 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

