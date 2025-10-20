Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,250,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 229,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

