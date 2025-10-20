Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

