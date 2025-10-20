PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PYLD stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

