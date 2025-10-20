Phraction Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 8.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,591,479 shares of company stock worth $1,512,698,663 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

