Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $10.6680 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $158.08 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

