Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.89 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $217.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

