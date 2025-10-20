ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3%

OKE opened at $68.08 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

