Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $193.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.