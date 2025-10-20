Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $594.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.35. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.