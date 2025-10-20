Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kenvue by 266.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.